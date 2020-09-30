DHA vs DUM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils, 1st Semifinal – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DHA vs DUM at Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium: We have entered the business end of the tournament now. The first semifinal of the league will be played between Dhanbad Dynamos and Dumka Daredevils. Also Read - RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai 7.30 PM IST Wednesday September 30

Dynamos won seven of their 10 matches to collect 28 points and finish at top. Their opponents Daredevils won five of their 10 matches to finish fourth with 20 points. Also Read - LCO vs FGB Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Lemar CC Oberursel vs FC Germania Bieber T10 Match 15 at Frankfurt Oval 8:30 PM IST September 30 Wednesday

Professional cricket marked its return in India following the coronavirus outbreak through the Jharkhand T20 tournament. Jharkhand State Cricket Association launched its T20 league which began from September 15 and will see participation from six teams which are Ranchi Raiders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strickers and Dumka Daredevils. Also Read - MSF vs SVW Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Frankfurt 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For MSC Frankfurt vs SV Wiesbaden 1899 T10 Match 14 at Frankfurt Oval 6:30 PM IST September 30 Wednesday

The players and officials have been issued separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Association is humbled and offers its deepest gratitude to the state government for its proactive support in these despairing times, to kick-start sporting activities in Jharkhand,” JSCA president Nafees Akhtar Khan was quoted as saying in the Telegraph.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Dhanbad Dynamos and Dumka Daredevils for the 1st semifinal will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

Match Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium



DHA vs DUM My Dream11 Team

K Singh (captain), S Raj (vice-captain), N Siddique, S Rizvi, A Sinha, N Bhaskar, A Kumar, A Kumar, V Kumar, A Yadav, H Gautam

DHA vs DUM Squads

Dhanbad Dynamos: Kaushal Singh, Nazim Siddiqui, Abhishek Yadav, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Singh-Sr, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Jena, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Shubham Singh-Jr, Aman Kumar, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Abhishek Choudhary

Dumka Daredevils: Nishikant Kumar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Junaid Ashraf, Sonu Kr-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Istekhar Ahmed-Khan, Kumar Suvarn, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Amit Kumar, Amit Kumar-II, Ayush Kumar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DHA Dream11 Team/ DUM Dream11 Team/ Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team/ Dumka Daredevils Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more