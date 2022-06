DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Jharkhand T20 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – , Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers Playing 11s For Today's Match JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi, 1.00 PM IST June 19, Sunday

TOSS – The Jharkhand T20 2022 toss between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers will take place at 12.30 PM IST

Time – June 19, 1 PM IST



Venue: JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.

DHA vs JAM My Dream 11 Team

Pankaj Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Kumar Suraj(c), Vivek Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar(vc), Rajandeep Singh, Rahul Prasad, Supriyo Chakraborty, Raunak Kumar, Pratik Ranjan, Vivekanand Tiwary

DHA vs JAM Probable Playing XI

Dhanbad Dynamos: Shresth Sagar (wk), Vikash Vishal, Wilfred Beng, Rahil Khan, Amit Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Gupta, Abhishek Choudhury, Vivekanand Tiwary, Pratik Ranjan, Raunak Kumar

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh, Pankaj Kumar (wk), Rahul Prasad, Vikash Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Kamal Kumar, Vishal Prasad

