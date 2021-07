DHA vs JAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s DHA vs JAM at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another mouth-watering semifinal battle of Jharkhand T20 League 2021, Jamshedpur Jugglers will take on Dhanbad Dynamos at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi – August 1, Sunday. The Jharkhand T20 DHA vs JAM match will begin at 9 AM IST. Here is the Jharkhand T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20, DHA vs JAM Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jharkhand T20, Probable XIs for DHA vs JAM Jharkhand T20 match.Also Read - RAN vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Jharkhand T20 Semi-Final 1: Captain, Vice-Captain - Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters, Playing 11s And Team News For Today's T20 Match at JSCA Stadium 9 AM IST August 1 Sunday

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 match toss between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers will take place at 1 PM (IST) – August 1. Also Read - NOS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips The Hundred: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs - Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Team News For Today's Match 13 at Headingley 10:30 PM IST July 31 Saturday

Time: 1.30 PM IST Also Read - WI vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- West Indies vs Pakistan, Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:30 PM IST July 31 Saturday

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DHA vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Arvind Kumar

Batsmen – Vivek Kumar, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee

All-rounders – Kaushal Singh, Atul Singh Surwar, Sahil Raj (C), Vishal Singh (VC)

Bowlers – Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Vikas Kumar

DHA vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui (C), Aryan Hooda, Vijay Jena (WK), Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Prem Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Md Asif Mansoori.

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Rahul Prasad (C), Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar (WK), Vishal Singh, Shresth Sagar, Amit Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Atul Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Mithun Kumar.

DHA vs JAM SQUADS

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA): Nazim Siddiqui (C/wk), Kaushal Singh, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Yuvraj Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Vikash Kumar, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vijay Sena, Kumar Ankit, Shakti Singh.

Jamshedpur Jugglers (JAM): Rahul Prasad (C), Vishal Singh, Shresth Sagar (wk), Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Rahil Khan, Umang Sethi, Atul Surwar, Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Prakash Seet, Rajandeep Singh, Mithun Kumar, Sankat Mochan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JAM Dream11 Team/ DHA Dream11 Team/ Jamshedpur Jugglers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dhanbad Dynamos Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Jharkhand T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.