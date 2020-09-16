Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dhanbad Dynamos vs Singhbum Strickers Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's DHA vs SIN at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: In another high-voltage battle of Jharkhand T20 Cricket League 2020, Dhanbad Dynamos will take on Singhbum Strickers in the match no. 5 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Thursday- September 17. Both Dhanbad and Singhbum have been involved in matches on Wednesday that were decided in the last over. While Strickers ended up on the winning side, Dynamos were not so fortunate. Here is the Jharkhand T20 League Dream11 Guru Tips and DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, DHA vs SIN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game.

TOSS: The Jharkhand T20 League match toss between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Singhbum Strickers will take place at 9 AM (IST) – September 17.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sumit Kumar

Batsmen: Satya Setu, Shubham Kumar Singh, Wilfred Beng

All-Rounders: Sahil Raj (C), Vishal Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj

Bowlers: Jai Prakash Yadav, Bal Krishna (VC), Ajay Yadav

DHA vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos: Vijay Jena (WK), Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Shubham Singh-Jr, Kaushal Singh, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav, Vikas Kumar.

Singhbum Strickers: Arvind Kumar(WK), Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh-I, Anshu Singh, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram.

DHA vs SIN SQUADS

Dhanbad Dynamos (DHA): Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Kumar Ankit, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Shubham Singh-Jr, Aman Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh, Abhishek Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Singh-Sr, Vikas Kumar.

Singhbum Strickers (SIN): Arvind Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Kumar Karan, Sharandeep Singh, Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh-I, Anshu Singh, Kumar Suraj, Roushan Nirala, Vinayak Vikram, Aaryamaan Lala, Ajay Yadav, Bal Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Shiva Singh.

