DHA-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Predictions

Dhanbad Daffodils started their campaign with a defeat to Ranchi Roses but will hope to get it on track when they take on Dumka Daisies who will be playing in their first match of the T20 tournament.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DHA-W vs DUM-W My Dream11 Team

Devyani Prasad (captain), Shanti Kumari (vice-captain), Sulekha Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Khushboo Kumari, Pratiksha Gautam, Sonia, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Shampi Kumari, Supriya Saloni

DHA-W vs DUM-W Probable Playing XIs

Dumka Daisies: Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari

Dhanbad Daffodils: Priya Kumari, Sonia, Sulekha Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Khushboo Kumari, Neelam Mehta, Urmila Kumari, Shannti Kumari, Ginni Geeta, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni

DHA-W vs DUM-W Full Squads

Dhanbad Daffodils: Urmila Kumari, Shannti Kumari, Ginni Geeta, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pallavi Kumari, Pratima Kumari, Priya Kumari, Sonia, Sulekha Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Khushboo Kumari, Neelam Mehta

Dumka Daisies: Jaya Kumari, Anita Tigga, Muskan Kumari, Kumari Sabita, Pinky Tirkey, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Pratiksha Gautam, Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Anjali Das, Sabita Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Priya Kumari

