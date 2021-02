DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Predictions

Dhanbad Daffodils vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand Women's T20 Match 10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's DHA-W vs JAM-W at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: Both Daffodils and Jasmines are winless so far in the tournament and today's match presents them with a chance to break that run. Daffodils are fourth in the standings with four defeats in as many games while Jasmines have lost both their matches so far.

TOSS: The Jharkhand Women's T20 toss between Dhanbad Daffodils and Jamshedpur Jasmines will take place at 1:30 PM IST – February 18.

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

DHA-W vs JAM-W My Dream11 Team

Priya Kumari (captain), Sandhya Kumari (vice-captain), Rashmi Gudiya, Sunita Kumari, Khushbu Kumari, Niharika Prasad, Sonia, Priti Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Priyanka Kumari

DHA-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing XIs

Dhanbad Daffodils: Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Priyanka Kumari

DHA-W vs JAM-W Full Squads

Dhanbad Daffodils: Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu

Jamshedpur Jasmines: Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari, Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari

