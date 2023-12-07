Home

Sports

Dhaka Weather Forecast, Ban vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rain to Play SPOILSPORT at Sher-e-Bangla TODAY

Dhaka Weather Forecast, Ban vs NZ, 2nd Test: Day 2 has been delayed due to rain. Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary.

Dhaka Weather Live UPDATES

Dhaka Weather Forecast, Ban vs NZ, 2nd Test: It has already been an eventful Test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand taking place at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. This is the second Test and we are into Day 2 and the news is not good as it is raining incessantly. The match which was supposed to start by now, has been delayed. Here is a clip shared by the Blackcaps X handle.

The rain has continued this morning in Dhaka. Further updates to come. #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/2EEnNp4sj3 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 7, 2023

