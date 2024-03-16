Dhanashree Chahal Slams Social Media Trolls Says, It Has Affected My Family | Watch VIDEO

Home

Dhanashree Chahal Slams Social Media Trolls Says, I’m Also Just A woman Like Your Mother, Sister | Watch VIDEO

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal tied knot in December 2020.

New Delhi: Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree shared a video on social media for posting unparliamentary comments on her social media posts. She revealed that this time it has affected her family.

Dhanashree, who is a dentist, YouTuber and choreographer married Chahal in December 2020. Chahal has recently joined the Rajasthan Royals camp ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024.

The video of Dhanashree has gone viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

Dhanashree Verma has spoken against the filth going on against her on social media. – Kudos to her for speaking up! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RXv2x8LmaW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 16, 2024

“Hi everyone, before I resumed my Instagram, I felt like I wanted to share a few things. I felt like I should speak it out. So it’s written, let me read it out. How are you feeling about this? It’s that simple to ask and be a human first, then to put forward certain verdicts or opinions” said Dhanashree.

“I have never in my life been affected by trolls or memes, because I definitely had a lot of maturity in ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred. The reason it has affected me this time is because it has affected my family and my near and dear ones. Since you all have the freedom on social media platforms to speak your heart and characters out that you tend to forget or choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our families. This led to the decision of taking a detox from social media and trust me, it was very peaceful. But this also made me realize that if we make this medium so negative, then all we are doing is spreading hate and disharmony on a large scale” Dhanashree added.

“Which is why I have gathered courage today and my creative side here to come back on Instagram. Just requesting you guys to be little more sensitive and focus on our talent and skill because at the end of the day guys, we are all here on this medium just to entertain you guys. So just don’t forget, I’m also just a woman, just like your mother, your sister, your friend, your wife. and this is not done. It’s not fair. So guys, please, you know, I am known as a fighter and I never give up. And here I am. I am not gonna give up again. But please be… spread love, be sensitive about a few things and don’t spread hate, please. I really, really hope that here onwards, we’re all gonna focus on the good things and move ahead in life and never demean anyone like this. Thank you” concluded Dhanashree.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s RR will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants for the tournament opener which will be played on March 24 on Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

