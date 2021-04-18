Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma got emotional after the RCB star picked up his first wicket of the season on Sunday at Chennai. Dhanashree was in the stands rooting for her husband who was in top form against KKR. Chahal got the prized scalp of Nitish Rana for 18 off 11 balls. It was a timely wicket as Rana was looking to cut loose. Also Read - LIVE RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Today's Match Updates: Andre Russell Keeps Kolkata Alive in Massive Chase

Dhanashree seemed pretty nervous in the stands for Chahal as she was almost in tears when the RCB star got his first wicket of the season in the third game. Soon after that wicket, Chahal picked up another of Dinesh Karthik to turn the game on its head. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, Today's Match Updates: Delhi Capitals Hold Edge Over Punjab Kings as Anrich Nortje Returns

Here is how fans reacted to Dhanashree getting emotional in the stands. Also Read - IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Match 11 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

This is true love for chahal from dhanashree pic.twitter.com/5vM48oOvla — Shekar Setty (@SettyTweets) April 18, 2021

Dhanashree has accompanied Chahal in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble and is staying at the team hotel in Chennai.

Over the years, Chahal has been a key feature of the RCB outfit. He has picked up 123 wickets in 102 IPL matches at an economy rate of 7.66.

At the time of filing the copy, RCB was well in control of the game with KKR needing 79 to win off 24 balls.