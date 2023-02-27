Top Recommended Stories

Dhanashree's Picture With Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Shreyas Iyer From Shardul Thakur's Sangeet Ceremony Goes VIRAL, Fans Ask 'Where is Chahal?'

Dhanashree posted a group photo with the bride Shardul Thakur on Monday along with Shreyas Iyer, India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Published: February 27, 2023 5:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Dhanashree's Picture With Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Shreyas Iyer From Shardul Thakur's Sangeet Ceremony Goes VIRAL, Fans Ask 'Where is Chahal?'(Image: Instagram/Twitter)

New Delhi: Dhanashree Verma’s recent Instagram picture from Shardul Thakur’s sangeet ceremony has been the talk of the social media as cricket fans speculate why spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, husband of Dhanashree is not there in the picture.

Dhanashree posted a group photo with the bride Shardul Thakur on Monday along with Shreyas Iyer, India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. The photo has gone viral on social media and netizens are in complete confusion why Chahal is not attending the wedding ceremonies.

The fans have come up with some hilarious memes as well while they are speculating.

Well the fans think that this photo has been taken by Chahal himself but actually it’s not the case. The 32-year old India spinner is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as he sweat it out before the start of the ODI series against Australia.

Chahal posted stories and pictures on Instagram with fellow teammate Umran Malik, who is also preparing for the ODI series.

The 50-over series will start from 19th March. The 1st ODI will take place at YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium in Andhra Pradesh.

Published Date: February 27, 2023 5:07 PM IST

