Home

Sports

Dharamsala Weather Forecast, SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT!

Dharamsala Weather Forecast, SA vs NED, ODI WC 2023: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT!

Dharamsala Weather Forecast Update, South Africa vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Thunderstorm expected during afternoon.

Dharamsala cricket stadium in covers (© IANS)

Dharamsala: The ODI World Cup is up and running and on Tuesday South Africa take on Netherlands in match 15 at the HPCA in Dharamsala. While there is a little buzz in the hill station of Dharamsala, it is unfortunate that rain could play spoilsport. On Monday, it rained all day long and it also experienced it’s first snowfall of the season. The ground would be wet as expected, and as per Accuweather, there are forecasts of thundershowers during the afternoon. If that is the case, we could be in for interruptions and that does not augur well for the players and the fans.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES