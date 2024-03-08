Home

Sports

Dharamsala Weather Update, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?

Dharamsala Weather Update, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: Will Rain Play SPOILSPORT?

Dharamsala Weather UPDATE, India vs England, 5th Test, Day 2: While it would still be cold today, the best part is that there is no forecast of rain today.

Dharamsala cricket stadium in covers (© IANS)

Dharamsala Weather Update, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: All eyes would be on the weather in Dharamsala on Friday as there is an important Test match happening in the beautiful town. While it would still be cold today, the best part is that there is no forecast of rain today. This means we will get a full day of cricket today, just what the fans want.

Meanwhile, India is in total control of the game in Dharamsala after having bowled out the visitors for 218 on the opening day of the game. Kuldeep Yadav with five wickets was the star of the show. Ravi Ashwin also picked up four wickets.

Opting to bat first, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started on a positive note, putting on 64 runs for the first wicket. However, it was Kuldeep who gave the hosts breakthrough. India’s march to command started in the second session when they reduced the visitors to 194/8 at Tea as Kuldeep engineered a middle-order collapse that saw England lose three wickets for no run.

With the game in India’s grasp, they would look to bat out England of the game.

India Squad:

Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat

England Squad

Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.