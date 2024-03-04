Home

Dharamsala Weather UPDATE, India vs England 5th Test: Rain Could Play Spoilsport on Day 1 at HPCA

Dharamsala Weather UPDATE: While there are high possibilities of rain on day one, the temperature may increase slightly over days two, three and four with regular sunshine, rain could return on the potential fifth day.

HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. (Pic: Twitter)

Dharamsala: With a game still to go, India has taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series versus England. Now, the final Test is set to take place up in the hills, in the picturesque Dharamsala starting Thursday. With all eyes on the final game, the unfortunate news is that rain could play spoilsport and that is not something that is good for the cricketers or the fans. The temperature would be below the five-degree mark making it very cold to play cricket.

As per the Accuweather, there is an 82 per cent chance of rain on day one of the game.

While there are high possibilities of rain on day one, the temperature may increase slightly over days two, three and four with regular sunshine, rain could return on the potential fifth day.

Reports suggest Devdutt Padikkal may get a debut, but there is no confirmation on that. The pacers may get a lot of assistance at HPCA during the fifth Test.

Squads for India vs England fifth Test

India squad for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

England Test squad for 5th Test: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

