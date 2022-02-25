LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dharamshala Weather Updates

Yuzvendra Chahal has recently tweeted a picture from the picturesque Dharamshala Airport.

Dharamshala ☁️☀️ pic.twitter.com/aMTdu26Icn — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 25, 2022 India is enjoying their best-ever run in T20Is. They have won 10 consecutive games and it is some feat considering the format. Ishan Kishan and the rest would want more game time ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup that is scheduled to take place later in the year in Australia. And hence, the Dharamshala game is important. Sunday is surprisingly clear. It is going to be sunny on Sunday, but Saturday – the chances of rain are high. The chances of rain interrupting play are high, which is not something players would prefer. Fans would keep their fingers crossed. Team India was clinical in the first T20I as they outplayed Sri Lanka and won the game by 62 runs. Despite the win, Rohit Sharma reckoned the fielding has to improve after a couple of catches were dropped in Lucknow. While Rohit Sharma and his team would like to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in Dharamshala on Saturday, rain could play spoilsport.

Dharamshala: Hello and welcome to the live weather blog for the 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka. On the back of fifties from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, India’s bowling attack made the defence of 200 a walk in the park to register a 62-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.Also Read - Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Mendis Ruled Out Of T20Is; Wanindu Hasaranga Returns Home

In a win where only Ravindra Jadeja completed his quota of four overs, the pitch slowed down in the second innings. For Sri Lanka, the dew didn’t come to their rescue, and eventually the visitors fell short of the target, extending India’s winning streak in T20Is to ten matches. Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Has Told Me To Try Out Rotating Srike At The Nets, Says Ishan Kishan

India will look to continue their dominance in the second match which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 26th February in the picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. However, there is a good chance that rain might play spoilsport in the 2nd T20I. Also Read - Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma's Reaction When DRS Saves Sri Lankan Batter During 1st T20I Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Team Squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Bumrah (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Team Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando

