Dhoni’s Privacy Breached on Flight; Fans Demand Sacking of Air Hostess | Viral Video

Air Hostess Recorded Dhoni’s Video While He Was Sleeping On A Flight: In India, cricket is akin to a religion, and people practically worship cricketers like Gods. Cricket fanatics have their favourite players, and they refuse to hear anything negative about them. These ardent fans go to different cities and even countries just to catch a glimpse or take a selfie with their beloved players.

However, at times, these fans seem to forget that cricketers are also human beings with private lives, and their privacy should be respected. Unfortunately, a recent video clip of Indian cricket legend and former captain MS Dhoni has gone viral, and it’s not for positive reasons.

The clip was recorded by an air hostess while Dhoni was sleeping on a flight. It shows the former skipper peacefully resting while his wife Sakshi is engrossed in her own activities.

Now, fans of Dhoni are expressing their displeasure at an air hostess who recorded a video of the cricketer while he was sleeping on a flight. The video, which has gone viral on the internet, leading to criticism of the air hostess for invading Dhoni’s privacy.

Several netizens accused the air hostess of breaching Dhoni’s privacy with the video, while others supported her stating that there was nothing wrong with people taking photos or videos of their favourite celebrity.

“You have to respect the privacy. If someone had made a video of her, the matter would have reached the UN,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Can somebody please instruct and enlighten the Air hostess to be more professional and not intrude on their privacy?”, the second user commented while lashing out at the air hostel for lack of professionalism.

“She’s invading the privacy of Dhoni and his wife, totally wrong,” the third user wrote.

“Sack the employee for breaching someone’s privacy,” another user demanded the air hostess to be fired. He also tagged the IndiGo airline.

Amid the backlash, there were a few users who supported the airhostess

“It’s okay, it is worth her happiness. It’s not like she recorded him in the bathroom…Cute it is,” a user wrote, supporting the airhostess.

“Nothing wrong in her actions…. afterall she is fan of Our MSD,” another user said.

The backlash against her for recording Dhoni’s personal moment has created quite a stir online.

On Friday, Dhoni’s better-half Sakshi shared an update on the cricketer’s knee injury, stating that he was undergoing rehabilitation and recovering.

