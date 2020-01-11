Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Dhaka Platoon vs Khulna Tigers Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 42 DHP vs KHT: The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Dhaka Platoon and Khulna Tigers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

DHP vs KHT My Dream11 Team

Rilee Rossouw (captain), Robbie Frylinck (vice-captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Asif Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Thisara Perera, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam

DHP vs KHT Squads

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Raqibul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Mohammad Shahid, Jaker Ali, Salauddin Sakil

Khulna Tigers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk/captain), Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Alauddin Babu, Aamer Yamin, Saif Hassan, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam

