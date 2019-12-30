Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Dhaka Platoon vs Rajshahi Royals Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 26 DHP vs RAR: The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020.

TOSS – The toss between Dhaka Platoon and Rajshahi Royals will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

Andre Russell (captain), Thisara Perera (vice-captain), Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Mominul Haque, Ravi Bopara, Farhad Reza, Mahedi Hasan, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz

DHP vs RAR Squads

Rajshahi Royals: Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (captain), Alok Kapali, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Abu Jayed, Hazratullah Zazai, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mominul Haque, Jaker Ali, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan, Thisara Perera, Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Raqibul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Ariful Haque, Asif Ali, Mohammad Shahid, Salauddin Sakil

