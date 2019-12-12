Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Dhaka Platoon vs Rajshahi Royals: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 3 BPL T20 BPL 2019-20 Between DHP vs RAR at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka 1:00 PM IST December 12

The seventh edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 runs from December 11, 2019 to January 11, 2020. Seven teams will be vying for the title as the eighth team, Chittagong Vikings pulled out of the event after their ownership was sold. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions and the latest season is being entirely run by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The top four teams from the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Toss at 12:30 pm IST – Match begins at 1:00 PM IST

DHP vs RAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Andre Russell (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Afif Hossain, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Wahab Riaz, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed

DHP vs RAR Squads

Dhaka Platoon: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Jaker Ali (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Shahid Afridi, Mominul Haque, Wahab Riaz, Laurie Evans, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Ariful Haque, Anamul Haque, Luis Reece, Shadab Khan, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

Rajshahi Royals: Andre Russell (captain), Liton Das (wk), Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Irfan, Kamrul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Abu Jayed, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

