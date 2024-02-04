Home

Dhruv Jurel For KS Bharat – Fans Urge BCCI For Change in Wicketkeeper For India vs England 3rd Test at Rajkot

Ind vs Eng: With the option of in-form Dhruv Jurel there, fans are now requesting the Indian board to make that change in the third Test at Rajkot.

Dhruv Jurel For KS Bharat

Vizag: With Rishabh Pant waiting to make a comeback, for a wicketkeeper in the Test side, there are limited opportunities and hence one feels KS Bharat has squandered a couple of chances already in Vizag. Bharat got 17 in the first essay and then gave his wicket away at a crucial juncture in the second for six runs. With the option of in-form Dhruv Jurel there, fans are now requesting the Indian board to make that change in the third Test at Rajkot.

“With his talent, temperament, and all-round skills, Dhruv Jurel has the potential to become a mainstay in Indian cricket. His recent inclusion in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming England series is a testament to his rapid rise. While he still has a long way to go, Jurel’s early stats and records paint a promising picture, and all eyes will be on him as he continues to climb the cricketing ladder,” reckoned a X user.

Jurel made his domestic debut in 2021 for Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was subsequently named the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 squad for the 2020 World Cup, showcasing his leadership potential. His impressive domestic form earned him a place in the Rajasthan Royals squad for the 2022 IPL season. While he didn’t get many opportunities initially, his impactful cameo of 32*(15) against Punjab Kings in 2023 cemented his spot in the team.

Meanwhile, the good news is that – KL Rahul, who missed the Vizag Test, is likely to return to the side. Rahul’s entry would give solidity to the middle-order which seemed to be missing at Vizag. It would be interesting to see Sarfaraz gets to make his Test debut at Rajkot or not.

The squad for the Rajkot Test is likely to be announced after the Vizag Test which ends on Tuesday. There were reports that the squads would be announced ahead of the second Test, but we guess the delay has taken place due to Kohli’s availability.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.