England vs Australia: Did David Warner get into a heated argument with a teammate in the iconic Lord’s balcony? It is not too clear as he breaks into a burst of laughter soon after those animated expressions. Clearly, it seemed he was annoyed with something as Ricky Ponting crosses him. Steve Smith is also seated and gets a full view of the incident. Warner has been in ominous form in the tournament as he became the first batsman to amass 500 runs. He has been the rock around which the team has revolved.

Here is the video where you can spot an animated David Warner:

Meanwhile, Warner displaced Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at the top spot. The left-hander entered the field with 447 runs to his credit and he went on to play a knock of 53 runs to take his tally up to 500 runs.

The opener also registered his fifth 50-plus score in the tournament.

He was dismissed by England’s Moeen Ali in the 23rd over of the Australian innings.

The 32-year-old has been in good form in the World Cup after making a return to the team after facing one year ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

In Australia’s first five matches, Warner scored two centuries and two half-centuries. He registered centuries against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said: “Not too disappointed about batting first. I wasn’t too sure about the wicket, but I would have probably bowled first as well. Two changes for us — Nathan Lyon and Jason Behrendorff in, they replace Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile. We aren’t really bothered about how the crowd reacts (to Smith and Warner). Every game is crucial and we can’t take any game lightly.”

Playing XI:

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff