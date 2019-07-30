India’s Tour Of West Indies: No, Harsha Bhogle has not directly put the blame on Indian captain Virat Kohli. So here is what happened. India skipper backed Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the team as BCCI has invited applications. Kohli showed his support for Ravi while addressing the press before leaving for the West Indies tour. Harsha Bhogle feels Kohli got the timing wrong because there are people who are applying for the position of the head coach and he feels it is unfair to show your inclination when the process is on. Harsha made his point clear while addressing Aakash Chopra’s question. “I wasn’t talking specifically about Virat. I can understand that if you are asked a question, you answer it but the moment the question was asked, somebody should have said that the selection process is on and so, it wouldn’t be right for him to answer it,” read his post.

I wasn’t talking specifically about Virat. I can understand that if you are asked a question, you answer it but the moment the question was asked, somebody should have said that the selection process is on and so, it wouldn’t be right for him to answer it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 30, 2019

Here is what got Harsha to react.

Captain has voiced his preference. One of the CAC members has done the same for the position of Team India’s Head Coach. Good luck to the ones who’re still applying or have already applied. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 30, 2019

“The CAC hasn’t contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I’ll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven’t been contacted so far,” Kohli said before the team departed for the West Indies tour.