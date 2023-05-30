Home

‘Did It For One And Only’: Ravindra Jadeja Dedicates Chennai Super Kings’ IPL Win To MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored the winning runs, has dedicated the win to the legandary skipper MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL trophy.

The Indian Premier League 2023 came to an end with a banger. In the summit clash, defending champions Gujarat Titans took on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings for what can only be called a nail-biting fixture. This time, it was the men in yellow who managed to triumph. In an eagerly awaited showdown, the IPL final delivered an exhilarating finish, as the Chennai Super Kings clinched their fifth title with a dramatic victory on the final ball. Now, Ravindra Jadeja, who scored the final winning runs, has dedicated the win to his skipper MS Dhoni.

What Ravindra Jadeja Wrote For MS Dhoni

“We did it for ONE and ONLY MS DHONI. Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi (Mahi brother anything for you)…,” Jadeja wrote on Twitter, posting a series of images with the Chennai Super Kings captain. The first image shows the locker room of the team with Ravindra Jadeja, his wife Rivaba Jadeja, and MS Dhoni holding the trophy. The second image shows the southpaw and ‘Thala’ Dhoni holding the trophy on the field. The final photo shows MS Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after the Chennai-based franchise won the tournament.

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

Notably, MS Dhoni also had Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja by his side when he received the IPL trophy. The 41-year-old let the other players hold the cup, signifying their immense contribution for Chennai Super Kings this season. Ambati Rayudu played his final IPL game yesterday and smashed a quick-fire 19 off 8 deliveries.

IPL Final 2023

Although Chennai Super Kings’ batters played a pivotal role in their victory, their bowlers struggled to contain Gujarat Titans. The Hardik Pandya-led unit managed to accumulate a formidable total of 214 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. A standout performance by Sai Sudarshan, who scored a remarkable 96 runs off just 47 deliveries, significantly contributed to the Titans’ impressive score. Due to rain curtailing the fixture, CSK faced a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs, as determined by the DLS method.

Chasing the revised target, Chennai’s batting order got going from the start. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad managed to make a 74-run stand. Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravindra Jadeja, also played crucial roles. With 10 runs needed off the last 2 balls, Ravindra Jadeja did not disappoint and smacked two consecutive boundaries to close out the game in his team’s favour.

