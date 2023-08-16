Home

Reckoning that stokes would anyways have come out of retirement and played the ODI WC, Ashwin said that Buttler's words must have worked like magic for the former English captain. Ashwin caption also had laughing emojis.

Chennai: Veteran Ravichandran Ashwin Mankading Jos Buttler is something that would still be fresh in the memories of fans. It is no secret that there is a rivalry between the two as the Mankad episode did not go down well with the Englishman. Years after that episode, Ashwin took to social media after reports that Jos Buttler has successfully convinced Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement to feature in the World Cup later this year. Taking to Instagram, Ashwin commented and it seemed he was roasting Buttler. Reckoning that stokes would anyways have come out of retirement and played the ODI WC, Ashwin said that Buttler’s words must have worked like magic for the former English captain. Ashwin caption also had laughing emojis.

Here is what Ashwin tweeted: So, Jos Butler’s dialogue with Ben Stokes worked like magic. 😂🤩🤩

#2023WC #stokes. No way he was going to miss the marquee event of the year.”

So, Jos Butler’s dialogue with Ben Stokes worked like magic. 😂🤩🤩#2023WC #stokes No way he was going to miss the marquee event of the year. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 16, 2023

The World Cup will commence in India on October 5. Stokes, who quit ODIs last year saying playing in all three formats was “unsustainable”, has reversed his retirement decision and national selector Luke Wright said the all-rounder’s return will add to England’s “match-winning ability”.

Stokes, 32, will return for next month’s four-match ODI series against New Zealand. Wright confirmed that the 15 named for the New Zealand series also formed the provisional World Cup squad.

Wright revealed that the injury-prone Archer would only be included in England’s World Cup plans as a travelling reserve. “The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again,” said Wright in a statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

