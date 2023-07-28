Home

Did Rohit Sharma ABUSE Shardul Thakur For Misfield During 1st ODI? WATCH VIDEO

WI vs Ind: The Indian skipper seemed to have used cuss words at his teammate after his below average work paved the way for West Indies skipper Shai Hope to steal an extra run

Rohit ABUSES Shardul (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Barbados: It was not the perfect win for India against a weak West Indian side on Thursday at the Kenisington Oval. Chasing a paltry 114 to win, the formidable Indian batting line-up was made to sweat, eventually winning the game by five wickets. While the game did not generate a lot of buzz, there was an on-field moment between Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur that went viral on social space. Shardul was casual while fielding at mid-off in the 19th over of the Windies innings. The Indian skipper seemed to have used cuss words at his teammate after his below average work paved the way for West Indies skipper Shai Hope to steal an extra run during Kuldeep Yadav’s first over.

Rohit Sharma praising Shardul Thakur for his fielding effort.#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/121NrAKQhY — Foax Cricket News (@FoaxCricket) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja combined to take seven wickets between themselves while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made his promotion to opening count by top-scoring with 52 as India beat West Indies by five wickets in an one-sided first ODI of the three-match series at Kensington Oval, here on Thursday.

Kuldeep, brought into the attack from 17th over, took 4-6 while Jadeja set the base for the West Indies collapse with 3-37. The duo spun a vicious web of spin wizardry to bowl out West Indies for their second lowest ODI total — 114 in 23 overs — against India.

In reply, Kishan opened the batting, took on the bowlers and hit seven fours and a six in his 46-ball 52 as the visitors’ rejigged their batting order. Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sat back as everyone else were given a go with the bat.

Rohit eventually came out to bat at number seven to finish off the chase with 163 balls remaining as India got their ninth consecutive win over West Indies.

Brief Scores: West Indies 114 in 23 overs (Shai Hope 43, Alick Athanaze 22; Kuldeep Yadav 4-6, Ravindra Jadeja 3-37) lost to India (Ishan Kishan 52; Gudakesh Motie 2-26, Yannic Cariah 1-35) by 5 wickets.

