Former No.1 ranked-Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has had a tough season on court, but forgetting the tough year so far, she celebrated Diwali with fervour. However, while leading sport personalities have been campaigning for an eco-friendly Diwali, Nehwal shared a video of her celebrating the festival with fire crackers.

Debate has been raging over the use of fire crackers on Diwali which has adverse effect on the air quality and also isn’t kind to the animals. Every year people across India use fire crackers to celebrate the festival of lights.

In recent times, celebrities have either refrained from that mode of celebration or at least have been smart enough to not share images or vidoes of those celebrations on social media platforms to avoid getting bashed up of social media.

And whenever such images or videos go public, the trollers pick it up and make it the most trending topic on the public forums in no time. So, with Nehwal sharing a video of lighting a variant of a pop cracker (Anar), it was natural for her to be trolled, or did she get roasted for her act? Find out here:

Below is the video posted by Nehwal on her Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram Happy Diwali 🤩🤩 A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on Oct 27, 2019 at 10:10am PDT

Here are the comments that Nehwal received for her video:

Instagram user rathorenishant319 wrote, “Greta Thunberg k chele sab..khud dhuaan dhuaan kie honge aur koi dusra kr rha to pollution ka gyan dene aa rhe..”

karmaa_yoga wrote, “Ye achaa hai ki aap log diwali celebrate kar rahe ho but ye jo aap fire crackers ke saath celebration kar rahe ho wo sayad achaa message nhi de rha hai. So, please spread the words for cracker free and pollution free Diwali because you’re the face of India. And this definitely help in sustaining our environment. Thank you 🙏, Happy Diwali 😊.”

_arnaaz_s wrote, “Dont pollute please 😔😔😔”

deyarunava. wrote, “Please opt for eco-friendly Diwali from next year.”

imyogesh25, “You should don’t burst crackers and gave a msg to society the same. Stop pollution should be your msg. You are an inspiration for the people.”