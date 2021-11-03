New Delhi: With the Indian team playing the T20 World Cup, Shubman Gill, who is in India, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a picture. In the picture, he is facing a mirror and wearing a t-shirt on which it is written ‘Don’t fall in love with angels’. In the caption, Shubman wrote ‘Sigma Rule No 1’. The caption on the t-shirt has now sparked speculations.Also Read - India Legends in Road Safety World Series! Did Yuvraj Singh Play a Prank by Announcing His Team India Comeback?

There have been rumours that Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara is close to the KKR opener. And that is the reason why fans are now speculating if he has had a break-up. Also Read - Danish Kaneria Slams Virat Kohli-Led Team India For Shambolic Show in T20 WC; Blames IPL For Fatigue of Players

Just to clarify things, Gill or Sara have never made anything about the official and these are mere rumours. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh to Make Team India Comeback; to Come Out of Retirement on 'Public Demand'

Here is the Instagram post:

One user wrote, “Dhindora Pitwa do Mama Gill has broken up,” while another said, “Did Sara break up with you brother?”

Not long ago, when Gill was asked about his relationship status. He said: “I am single at the moment. I am not thinking about relationships as of now.”

Gill has already made a mark in his short stint thus far and promises much more with age being on his side. The 22-year-old has already made his ODI and Test debut for India. He is yet to make his T20I debut in blues. He has notched up 414 runs in eight Test matches with an average of 31.84 and strike rate of 55.87. In three ODIs, he has scored 49 runs with an average of 16.33.