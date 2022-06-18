Rajkot: Dinesh Karthik has become the toast of the country following his heroics with the bat at Rajkot in the must-win fourth T20I versus South Africa. Ex-India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had before the match spoken of Karthik’s chances of making the T20 World Cup squad. Gambhir had said “If he doesn’t have a place in the playing XI, there’s no point giving him a place in the squad”.Also Read - Hardik Pandya REVEALS MS Dhoni's Advise During Chat With Dinesh Karthik After Rajkot Heroics

Now, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has also spoken out on the same topic after his Rajkot heroics. Gavaskar did not take Gambhir's name, but it seemed pretty clear that he was talking about the left-hander.

"I know people are talking about how can you include him in the team when he's not going to play. How do you see he's not going to be able to play? He could be the guy you want. You look at the form and not reputations, names and then you pick the guy," Gavaskar said in the post-match show on Star Sports on Friday.

Karthik, who came in at a critical juncture on Thursday, found the boundaries at will and helped India post a decent 169. The total proved to be good enough for India as they won the match by 82 runs. Karthik was awarded the man of the match for his heroics with the bat.

“Just feels good. I am feeling very secure in this setup. In the last game things didn’t go according to plan, but I went and expressed myself today. I think DK is thinking a little better. He is able to assess situations better and that comes with practice,” he said at the post-match presentation.