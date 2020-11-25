In a tragic news, Argentine football icon Diego Maradona passed away at 60 after suffering heart attack on Wednesday leaving the football world in shock. Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game as he sealed his iconic status by leading his country to world cup win in 1986. Also Read - Diego Maradona is Dead At 60. World Mourns As Football Loses Its Brightest Star

Maradona was rushed to a hospital late October that required immediate surgery and was later discharged to continue recovery at home. His professional career spanned over two decades after starting his club career at Argentinos Juniors. Also Read - 'I'm Tired of Being Everyone's Problem at Barcelona' - Lionel Messi Hits Back at Critics

He eventually moved to Spanish giants Barcelona but after spending just two seasons there, he made the switch to Italian club Napoli where he began his journey towards becoming a legend of the game. Also Read - Diego Maradona to Undergo Emergency Brain Surgery to Remove Blood Clot

One of the most iconic moments from Maradona’s careers came at the 1986 World Cup where his ‘Hand of God’ goal resulted in England’s elimination from the tournament. His second goal in that game is regarded as one of the greatest ever as he dribbled past five England defenders and then went past goalkeeper Peter Shilton to tap the ball into an empty net.

Tributes are pouring in from across the world with Brazilian legend Pele expressing condolence at the demise of his friend.

Pele said it’s sad to “lose friends this way” and added “certainly one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above.”

Here are few of the other reactions:

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

Mon idole est décédée,

RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football

Gracias El Pibe 💔

🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxt — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

We’re joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats. RIP Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020

Maradona’s career wasn’t devoid of controversy and in fact, it added to his legend. His later years in football were controversial which saw him being suspended for 15 months for drug violations. He was sent home from the 1994 World Cup after playing just two games as he failed a drug test.

He retired in 1997 before starting his managerial career.