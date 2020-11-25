In a tragic news, Argentine football icon Diego Maradona passed away at 60 after suffering heart attack on Wednesday leaving the football world in shock. Maradona is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers to have played the game as he sealed his iconic status by leading his country to world cup win in 1986. Also Read - Diego Maradona is Dead At 60. World Mourns As Football Loses Its Brightest Star
Maradona was rushed to a hospital late October that required immediate surgery and was later discharged to continue recovery at home. His professional career spanned over two decades after starting his club career at Argentinos Juniors.
He eventually moved to Spanish giants Barcelona but after spending just two seasons there, he made the switch to Italian club Napoli where he began his journey towards becoming a legend of the game.
One of the most iconic moments from Maradona’s careers came at the 1986 World Cup where his ‘Hand of God’ goal resulted in England’s elimination from the tournament. His second goal in that game is regarded as one of the greatest ever as he dribbled past five England defenders and then went past goalkeeper Peter Shilton to tap the ball into an empty net.
Tributes are pouring in from across the world with Brazilian legend Pele expressing condolence at the demise of his friend.
Pele said it’s sad to “lose friends this way” and added “certainly one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above.”
Here are few of the other reactions:
Maradona’s career wasn’t devoid of controversy and in fact, it added to his legend. His later years in football were controversial which saw him being suspended for 15 months for drug violations. He was sent home from the 1994 World Cup after playing just two games as he failed a drug test.
He retired in 1997 before starting his managerial career.