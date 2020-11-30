Diego Maradona’s doctor is reportedly under investigation for the treatment administered to the football legend in the weeks leading up to his death last week. Maradona died after a heart attack last Wednesday aged 60. Also Read - Kerala Hotel Turns Room Where Diego Maradona Stayed During Visit Into A Museum

Argentine police has raided Dr Leopoldo Luque's clinic and home is search of possible evidences and collected files to gather information around the circumstances causing Maradona's death.

The world cup winner was recuperating at his home after undergoing a successful surgery to remove blood clot from his brain earlier in November.

“By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque,” a statement from a local prosecutor’s office said.

Dr Luque said it was Maradona’s decision to continue his rehabilitation at home.

“We were all gathered to see the best for Diego: the doctors, myself, his family. Nothing could be done without his will,” Dr Luque was quoted as saying by Goal. “We sought to put together a containment scheme for the issue of the pills he was taking and to control alcohol consumption.”

“There were no medical criteria [to keep Maradona in hospital]. We could have taken him to a rehabilitation centre, but we needed Diego’s okay. It was his decision. Here there are no decisions, there are medical criteria. When you operate on a patient, the discharge criteria depend on the patient. There wasn’t a doctor error.

“He had a heart problem that can happen in a patient like him. Everything possible was done to reduce that chance, but you cannot block the possibility.”

I had the full endorsement of the Argentine Society of Neurosurgery that Diego needed the surgery. Six doctors evaluated him. Death had nothing to do with [the surgery].” He was discharged after surgery. The ideal thing would have been for him to undergo rehabilitation, but he did not want to. We managed to get a nurse to accompany him, but he had the medical discharge,” he added.

Maradona’s death on November 25 sent the world of football in mourning.