New Delhi: DIF vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Sweden: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Djurgardens IF vs Marsta, 6:30 PM IST, 28th July.

Here is the ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DIF vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, DIF vs MAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, DIF vs MAR Probable XIs ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Djurgardens IF vs Marsta, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden, Dream11 Team Prediction Djurgardens IF vs Marsta, Fantasy Tips Djurgardens IF vs Marsta.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Djurgardens IF vs Marsta will take place at 6 PM IST – July 28.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

DIF vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Share Ali, Wynand Boshoff, Asim Bukhari, Waqas Haider, Fahad Waqas, Shahzeb Choudhry, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Prashant Shukla, Ajmal Raza, Shravan Kannan

Captain: Shahzeb Choudhry. Vice-captain: Hamid Sulehri

DIF vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

DIF Ankit Dubey, Asim Bukhari, Daniel Nissila, Liam Karlsson, Mitch O’Connor, Prashant Shukla, Richie Robbins, Serge Conein, Shahzeb Choudhary, Wynand Boshoff, Rahul Singh

Marsta: Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Shahid Mustafa (c & wk), Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Ajmal Raza, Fahad Waqas, Usman Waraich, Waseem Ul Haque, Qambber Syed

DIF vs MAR Squads

Djurgardens IF

Abdul Matin Hamid, Alex Tesdorf, Anand Joshi, Ankit Dubey, Aritra Bhakat, Asim Bukhari, Benedict Chambers, Daniel Nissila, Deepak Chandel, Joshua Goddard, Leonard Gonourie, Liam Karlsson, Manir Hossain, Mitch O’Connor, Pierre du Plessis, Prashant Shukla, Rahul Singh, Richie Robbins, Ryan Kingsley, Serge Conein, Sesanka Katuri, Shahzeb Choudhary, Shravan Kannan, Wynand Boshoff, Zairi Baig

Marsta:

Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa©(wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Waseem Ul Haque, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif, Junaid Khan, Mushtaq Islam, Kamran Ali

