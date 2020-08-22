Dream11 Team Prediction

DIJ vs ANG Ligue 1 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today’s Dijon FCO vs Angers Football Match, Predicted XIs at 8:30 PM IST August 22:

Ligue 1, is a French professional league for men’s association football clubs. At the top of the French football league system, it is the country’s primary football competition.

Dijon FCO vs Angers Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, Dijon FCO vs Angers Dream11 Team Player List, DIJ Dream11 Team Player List, ANG Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Dijon FCO vs Angers Ligue 1 2020, Online Football Tips – Ligue 1 2020, Online Football Tips And Prediction – DIJ vs ANG Ligue 1 2020

Dream11 Predictions

Gomis, Ismael, Thomas, Manceau, Santamaria, Ndong, Frederic, Mathias, Mangani, Chouiar, Bahoken

SQUADS

Dijon FCO (DIJ): Levi Kahamba Ntumba, Alfred Gomis, Runar Alex Runarsson, Ahmad Ngouyamsa, Ngonda Muzinga, Senou Coulibaly, Mickael Alphonse, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Wesley Lautoa, Fouad Chafik, Eric Ebimbe , Mihai Dobre , Yassine Benzia , Frederic Sammaritano , Jordan Marie , Romain Amalfitano , Pape Cheikh Diop , Didier Ndong , Rayan Philippe, Aurelien Scheidler, Mounir Chouiar, Mama Balde, Julio Tavares

Angers (ANG): Danijel Petkovic, Paul Bernardoni, Ludovic Butelle, Enzo Ebosse, Haithem Loucif, Elhadji Pape-Diaw, Souleyman-Doumbia, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ismael-Traore, Romain Thomas, Mateo Pavlovic, Abdoulaye Bamba, Vincent Manceau, Zinedine Ould-Khaled , Mathias Pereira Lage , Anthony Mancini , Antonin Bobichon , Harisson Manzala , Baptiste Santamaria , Angelo Fulgini , Lassana Couibaly , Thomas Mangani , Pierrick Capelle , Kevin Bemanga , Thomas Toure , Sada Thioub, Rachid Alioui, Farid El Mellali, Wilfried Kanga, Stephane Bahoken, Casimir Ninga

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DIJ Dream11 Team/ ANG Dream11 Team/ Angers Dream11 Team/ Dijon FCO Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.