New Delhi: Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar feels speedster Umran Malik should board the flight to Australia for this year’s T20 World Cup. Umran amazed everyone with his IPL 2022 performance.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing 11 For 1st T20I vs Ireland: Will Captain Hardik Pandya Hand Debuts to Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh at Dublin?

“I hope so because he (Umran) is a very exciting talent. He did well in the IPL and he deserves a chance as he looked the best bowler in the format. I hope he is in the plane and I am sure he will do well if given an opportunity,” Vengsarkar told reporters here on Saturday. Also Read - Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh to Rahul Tripathi; Indian Players in Line to Make Their Debut

The T20 World Cup is set to be played in Australia in October-November later this year. Also Read - Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan to Ruturaj Gaikwad; IPL Stars Who Would Like to Impress And Make India's T20 World Cup Squad

“He (Umran) is young and raring to go. You must give an opportunity to someone who is in form. He is young, keen to play and hungry for success,” added the former national chairman of selectors.

Umran had picked up 22 wickets in 14 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL this year but it is his ability to bowl consistently at 95 miles per hour that has caught the imagination of all. He was subsequently rewarded for his consistency by earning his maiden national call-up for the T20 series against South Africa but did not get a game.

He has also been selected for the T20 series against Ireland, commencing on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether he gets to make his India debut. Vengsarkar’s 1983 World Cup-winning teammate and former India all-rounder Roger Binny also felt that Umran should be given a chance straightaway in all three formats.

“There is definitely going to be a bigger bunch of fast bowlers coming through now. And he (Umran) should be given a chance straightaway because he has proved that he is quick and if you saw him bowl some of the yorkers in the IPL that was brute force. So you cannot keep a youngster out for that long,” Binny said.

“Well, I am not surprised that somebody, who is coming to the scene (and bowling over 150 kmph), because we have a lot of people (bowling) around the 140-142 area for the last six-seven years and especially in the IPL. I am not surprised (by the sheer pace of Umran).”

The duo was speaking on the sidelines of the book-launch of ‘The 1983 World Cup Opus’, in association with Paymentz.