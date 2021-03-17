New Delhi: While speaking with the media in a virtual press conference to commemorate the recently announced association between Zee5 HiPi and the Sri Lanka Legends for the Road Safety World Series 2020-21, former Sri Lanka opening batsman and captain of the Sri Lanka Legends Tillakaratne Dilshan took the opportunity to nominate teammate Russel Arnold for the Zee5 HiPi Skills Challenge. Also Read - EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series Match 16: England Legends vs West Indies Legends - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium at 7 PM IST March 16 Tuesday

Speaking on his own experience on taking the HiPi Skills challenge, former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof said, "It was quite fun to perform the challenge. It was quite unique and innovative. I think I lasted for about 25 seconds, which was quite decent considering the challenge was not easy, but I thoroughly enjoyed it though."

The #DancingBatChallenge taken up by Maharoof requires the player to balance a cricket bat held head-up on the player's index finger.

When asked about his team’s chances of winning the Road Safety World Series, team captain Dilshan said, “When we are playing our best cricket, we can beat any team in the competition. So far we have been in quite good form and the pitch has been a wonderful wicket to play on. So with 2 more games to go, we feel confident and hope that we can make it 6 wins in a row to clinch the Series victory.”

The Sri Lanka Legends are scheduled to face South Africa Legends in the semi final on March 19th, ahead of the final on March 21st.