DIN vs NEM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team FC Dinamo Minsk vs FC Neman Grodno Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s DIN vs NEM: The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - ENG vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Energetik-BGU Minsk vs FC Gorodeya at Stadyen RTsOP-BGU 8:00 PM IST

Time: 10:00 PM IST Also Read - TPA vs YD Dream11 Team Prediction Super Basketball League: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips Taoyuan Pauian Archiland vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos For Today's Match at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Tractor Stadium Also Read - SLA vs RKH Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Slavia Mozyr vs Rukh Brest at Stadion Junost, Mozyr 8:00 PM IST

DIN vs NEM My Dream11 Team

Dmitri Dudar, Karlo Brucic, Artem Sukhotsky, Manksim Shvetsov, Domini Dinga, Gegam Kadimyan, Giorgi Kantaria, Vladislav Klimovich, Andrey Yakimov, Ivan Bakhar (vice-captain), Evgeni Leshko (captain)

DIN vs NEM Squads

FC Dinamo Minsk: Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeichik, Jun-Young Kim, Dmytro Bilonog, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Yevgeni Shikavka, Edgar Olekhnovich, Marko Pavlovski, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Nikita Demchenko, Vladislav Lyakh, Artem Sukhotsky, Manksim Shvetsov, Mikhail Kozlov, Karlo Brucic, Miha Goropevsek, Domini Dinga, Alexei Rios, Alexandr Chizh, Igor Shitov, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok, Denis Shpalovsky.

FC Neman Grodno: Vladislav Yatskevich, Gegam Kadimyan, Gleb Rassadkin, Roman Pasevich, Dmitriy Ivanov, Aleksey Legchilin, Zoran Marušić, Andrey Yakimov, Pavel Zabelin, Maksim Yablonski, Pavel Tseslyukevich, Valeri Zhukovski, Volodymyr Koval, Emir Shigaybaev, Danijel Stojković, Oleg Murachev, Andrey Vasiljev, Artur Slabashevich, Yegor Khvalko, Roman Vegerya, Evgeni Leshko, Giorgi Kantaria, Dmitri Dudar, Sergey Kurganskiy, Maksim Shishlov, Arthur Malievsky

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DIN Dream11 Team/ NEM Dream11 Team/ FC Dinamo Minsk Dream11 Team/ FC Neman Grodno Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more