The Belarusian Premier League or the Vysheyshaya Liga is the top division of professional football in Belarus, and is organized by the Belarusian Football Federation. The number of teams in the competition has varied over the years from as high as 17 (1992–93 season) to as low as 11 (2012). As of 2019, the league includes 16 teams. Each team plays every other team twice during the course of the season. At the end of the season two teams are relegated to the Belarusian First League, and two are promoted from the First League to replace them. Also Read - TOR vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction Belarus Premier League 2020 - Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Torpedo-BelAZ Zhodino vs FC Smolevichi Today's Match at Torpedo Stadium May 29 Friday 8:30 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Dinamo Minsk vs Shakhter Soligorsk will start at 9:30 PM IST. Also Read - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Counting on Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford to Boost Manchester United's Season Run on Premier League Return

Venue: Tractor Stadium

Plotnikov, Sachiviko, Anti, Begunov, Ruslan, Padstrelaw, Kendysh, Edgar, Kozlov, Bakhar, Vitali

Dinamo Minsk: Maksim Plotnikov, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Dominik Dinga, Artem Sukhotsky, Karlo Bručic, Marko Pavlovski, Edgar Olekhnovich, Evgeni Shikavka, Vladislav Klimovich, Ivan Bakhar

Shakhter Soligorsk: Aleksandr Gutor, Sergey Politevich, Nikola Antic, Sergey Balanovich, Aleksandr Sachivko, Igor Burko, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Vitali Lisakovich, Aleksandr Selyava, Igor Ivanovic, Darko Bodul

Dinamo Minsk: Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeychik, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Evgeni Shikavka, Marko Pavlovski, Dmytro Bilonog, Nikita Demchenko, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Edgar Olekhnovich, Dominik Dinga, Karlo Bručić, Artem Sukhotsky, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Miha Goropevšek, Igor Shitov, Mikhail Kozlov, Aleksandr Chizh, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok

Shakhter Soligorsk: Maksim Belov, Pavel Chesnovskiy, Aleksandr Gutor, Igor Burko, Roman Begunov, Sergey Matvejchik, Nikola Antic, Aleksandr Sachivko, Zarija Lambulic, Ruslan Khadarkevich, Sergey Politevich, Sergey Balanovich, Victor Sotnikov, Aleksandr Bulychev, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Igor Ivanovic, Giorgi Diasamidze, Aleksandr Selyava, Julius Szoke, Yuri Kendysh, Vitali Lisakovich, Tin Vukmanic, Darko Bodul, Lasha Shindagoridze, Azdren Llullaku

