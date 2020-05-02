Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Dinamo Minsk vs FK Slutsk Belarus Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match DIN vs SLU at Traktor Stadium, Minsk: In another exciting encounter of Belarus Premier League 2020, Dinamo Minsk will host FK Slutsk at the Traktor Stadium, Minsk on Saturday (May 2). Dinamo Minsk are entering the contest on the back of two consecutive wins and would be looking to continue their momentum against the league leaders, Slutsk. The home team have so far enjoyed a rocky start to their league campaign. After six matches, they are currently at the ninth spot with just nine points (three each of wins and losses). Last week, Dinamo Minsk beat Smolevichy 3-1 with Ivan Bakhar scoring once and Evgeni Shikavka netting a brace. A win over Slutsk could help Minsk jump a few places in the points table. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Rukh Brest FC vs Gorodeya FC Belarus Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For RKH vs GOR Today's Match at Yunost Stadium, Brest 6.30PM IST

Meanwhile, FK Slutsk are currently the table-toppers in the competition. After six matches, Slutsk have 13 points with four wins, one loss and a draw. Slutsk’s only defeat came against Dynamo Brest and since then, they have enjoyed a four-game undefeated run. Last week, Slutsk beat Belshina Bobruisk 3-2. Umar Bala Mohammed scored a brace and Artyom Serdyuk added one to complete the win. The live TV or online broadcast of the Belarus Premier League 2020 football game is not available in India. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Chinatrust Brothers vs Rakuten Monkeys CPBL 2020: Captain And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's CTB vs RM Match at Tainan Baseball Stadium 4PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Belarus Premier League 2020 match between Dinamo Minsk and FK Slutsk will start at 8.30 PM IST. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Fubon Guardians vs Unity 7-Eleven Lions CPBL 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's FBG vs UL Match at Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium, Taiwan 4PM IST

Venue: Traktor Stadium, Minsk

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: B Pankratov

Defenders: K Brucic, D Dinga, S Koanda, S Chebotaev

Midfielders: U Muhammed (Captain), Y Kozlov, V Klimovich, M Pavlovski

Attackers: E Shikavka (Vice-captain), A Serdyuk

DIN vs SLU Probable Playing XIs

Dinamo Minsk: Maksim Plotnikov, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Dominik Dinga, Artem Sukhotsky, Karlo Brucic, Marko Pavlovski, Edgar Olekhnovich, Evgeni Shikavka, Vladislav Klimovich, Ivan Bakhar.

FK Slutsk: Boris Pankratov, Vitali Trubilo, Denis Obrazov, Souleymane Koanda, Sergey Chebotaev, Umar Bala Mohammed, Evgeni Veljko, Egor Semenov, Yurii Teterenko, Yuri Kozlov, Abdoul Gafar.

DIN vs SLU SQUADS

Dinamo Minsk: Vladislav Klimovich, Kirill Vergeychik, Danilo, Ivan Bakhar, Evgeni Shikavka, Marko Pavlovski, Dmytro Bilonog, Nikita Demchenko, Dmitri Borodin, Vladislav Lozhkin, Edgar Olekhnovich, Dominik Dinga, Karlo Bručić, Artem Sukhotsky, Alexei Rios, Maksim Shvetsov, Miha Goropevšek, Igor Shitov, Mikhail Kozlov, Aleksandr Chizh, Nikita Khalimonchik, Kirill Rodionov, Maksim Plotnikov, Konstantin Rudenok.

FK Slutsk: Artem Serdyuk, Evgeni Veljko, Abdoul Gafar, Pavel Zuevich, Alan Koroev, Dramane Salou, Marat Buraev, Yuri Kozlov, Egor Semenov, Igor Bobko, Yurii Teterenko, Evgeny Velko, Vladislav Sychev, Sergey Chebotaev, Aleksandr Anyukevich, Soslan Takulov, Roman Krivulkin, Denis Obrazov, Vitali Trubilo, Souleymane Koanda, Nikita Bylinkin, Ilya Branovets , Boris Pankratov.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DIN Dream11 Team/ SLU Dream11 Team/ Dinamo Minsk Dream11 Team/ FK Slutsk Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.