Former skipper Dinesh Chandimal’s six-month exile from international cricket has finally come to an end as Sri Lanka announce 15-member squad for the first Test against New Zealand, starting on August 14 in Galle International Stadium, Galle.

The 29-year-old was dropped after a poor series against Australia and missed the South African tour of Sri Lanka which the home side won 2-0. The Islanders also recalled Akila Dananjaya who had been suspended from international cricket over a suspect bowling action. He returns after remodelling his action.



The selections were made out of the preliminary squad of 22 players, which was approved by the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Honorable Harin Fernando.

Sri Lanka recently white-washed Bangladesh in ODI series by 3-0. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the side in the Test game.

The national selectors have chosen the following 15 member squad to play in the first Test match against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka Squad vs NZ: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.

Sri Lanka will face New Zealand in the first Test game at Galle Cricket Stadium from August 14 to 18.