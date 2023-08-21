Home

Dinesh Karthik Advices Indian Think-Tank To Focus On Two Areas During Asia Cup 2023

India are travelling to the Asia Cup 2023 with four specialist pacers and one spinner. Left-hander Tilak Varma was the surprise inclusion while Yuzvendra Chahal misses out.

New Delhi: Out-of-contention India cricket Dinesh Karthik opined that the national team should focus on two areas in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 – identifying the fourth pace option and a backup batter. Karthik’s comments come keeping the World Cup in mind,

Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Monday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup with Tilak Varma being the surprise inclusion. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who were doubtful due to injuries were included too after being passed fit.

However, the veteran wicketkeeper felt the need for a fourth medium pacer as a backup to the main three – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. “There are two areas (India must identify in Asia Cup). No.1. Who is the fourth medium pacer,” Karthik told the ICC.

“We have Jasprit (Bumrah), we have (Mohammed) Shami and we have (Mohammed) Siraj. We are sure about all of these three, but who is going to be the fourth? Is it going to be Shardul Thakur,” asked Karthik. Pacer Prasidh Krishna has also been included.

“Is it going to be Prasidh Krishna? Mukesh Kumar? Or are you going to go for the pace of Umran Malik?,” added Karthik, who is more seen as a commentator nowadays. Like bowling, the Indian batting order is finalised too.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will be opening the batting while Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer complete the top five. Karthik feels that rookie Varma could be a viable option for in the middle order, especially the finisher’s slot.

“Do we need a left-hander? Do we look at Tilak Varma or is Suryakumar that option as he plays all the sweeps that are available in the game, makes it hard for spinners and is a very good player of spin as well,” Karthik continued.

“So, who is the backup batter. That is the next question.” Meanwhile, Varma was rewarded for his stellar show with the bat in West Indies during tough situations. In the T20 series against West Indies, Varma finished as India’s top run-getter including a fifty.

