“This is the last photo taken after our semis at the World Cup.lots of great memories through this journey. I hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white-ball cricket Red heart Good luck with your second innings in life, I’m sure you’ll have a lot of surprises for us there too,” Karthik wrote on Twitter.

Dhoni had not played cricket after the heartbreaking loss against New Zealand and speculations were making the rounds over his retirement. Reports suggest that Dhoni took the call after the T20 World Cup that was scheduled to take this year got postponed amid the pandemic.

The 39-year-old will now be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of IPL in UAE and reports also suggest that he could call it a day from the league if the franchise wins the title.