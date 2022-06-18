Rajkot: Once again Dinesh Karthik proved age is just a number as he hit a breathtaking 27-ball 55 against South Africa in the 4th T20I versus South Africa. Karthik’s whirlwind knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes. He came in when India were in a spot of bother as they had lost captain Rishabh Pant. Karthik and Pandya then took charge of proceedings and provided India with the perfect finish.Also Read - Video of Dinesh Karthik BIZARRELY Pausing Mid-Innings Interview During IND vs SA 4th T20I at Rajkot Goes VIRAL | WATCH

With his maiden T20I fifty, Karthik 37 years, 16 days became the oldest Indian to hit a T20I fifty. Dhoni held the previous record until Friday after getting his 2nd T20I fifty against South Africa in 2018 when he was 36 years old. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik REVEALS Rahul Dravid's Dhoni-esque Advise After IND Beat SA in 4th T20I at Rajkot

37 years, 16 days – Dinesh Karthik v South Africa, 2022* Also Read - Rishabh Pant Hails Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik After IND Beat SA in 4th T20I at Rajkot

36 years, 229 days – MS Dhoni v South Africa in 201

35 years and 1 day- Shikhar Dhawan vs Australia in 2020

Karthik was also awarded the man of the match for his brilliance with the bat.

“Just feels good. I am feeling very secure in this setup. In the last game things didn’t go according to plan, but I went and expressed myself today. I think DK is thinking a little better,” he said at the post-match presentation.

For the second game in a row, South African batters faltered and collapsed to 87 for nine in 16.5 overs with skipper Temba Bavuma retired hurt. Avesh (4/18) led India’s brilliant display with the ball and recorded his career-best figures in the process. It was an away team’s lowest total in T20 Internationals in India.

South Africa could never get into the chase with wickets falling regularly. The series decider will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.