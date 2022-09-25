Hyderabad: Australia’s Glenn Maxwell is a dangerous T20I cricketer and every opposition is relieved to see the back of him early in the innings. After putting Australia in to bat, Aaron Finch and Cameron Green got them off to a flyer on Sunday in Hyderabad in the third and final T20I. But India struck back. Axar Patel continued his good form as he send the Australian skipper packing. Just after that, Green perished for a breathtaking 52 off 21 balls. And then came Maxwell hoping to rebuild with Steve Smith. Unfortunately, his knock did not last long as he was run out by Dinesh Karthik. But what created controversy was the runout as replays showed the wickets were disturbed by the gloves before the ball hit the wicket.Also Read - Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik's BROMANCE During 3rd T20I at Hyderabad Between Ind-Aus Steals Show | VIRAL PIC

After a number of replays, the third umpire gave Maxwell out. The Australian allrounder was not too happy with the decision. Now, this has created a controversy. Here is how fans are reacting: Also Read - LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, Cricket Score: India Bowlers on Top, Australia Reeling

@MazherArshad can u explain how maxwell got out… One bail comes out when karthik glove hit the wicket 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Khawar Abbasi (@amkhawarabbasi) September 25, 2022

Also Read - IND vs AUS LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20I Online And On TV

Glenn Maxwell was unfairly run out. If Dinesh Karthik had already disturbed the bails before catching the ball then as per the rules I know, shouldn’t atleast one stump bet taken out of the ground. — SatyaSarvopari (@dharmo_rakshita) September 25, 2022

Maxwell wasn’t out. Karthik broke the stumps before. #INDvsAUST20I — Zeeshan Khalid (@izeekayy) September 25, 2022

At the time of filing the copy, Australia was reeling at 113 for four in the 13th over. Josh Inglis and Tim David are in the middle trying to rebuild.