New Delhi: Riley Roussow was trapped on his pads by Arshdeep Singh on Sunday at Perth. After a huge appeal, the umpire turned it down. Dinesh Karthik, from behind the stumps, convinced the Indian captain Rohit Sharma to go for it. After a lot of dilly-dallying, Rohit went for it. The replays showed that the ball was hitting the top of the middle. Umpire Richard Kettleborough had to reverse his decision and India got their second wicket.

India’s batting, Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls to help India post a decent 133/9 against South Africa in Group 2 match of Super 12s in the Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium.

On a pacy, bouncy pitch, where many batters were made to look ordinary as pacer Lungi Ngidi blew away the Indian top-order with hard lengths and extra bounce to pick 4/29 while Wayne Parnell took 3/15 in a superb Proteas bowling show, Suryakumar fought hard, hitting six fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 170 to bring up his 11th T20I fifty.

Brief Scores: India 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15) against South Africa.