Dubai: Following India’s eight-wicket drubbing against New Zealand on Sunday, Virat Kohli and the Indian team have been facing heavy backlash on social space. That is bound to happen, considering the passionate fans in India. Now, cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Harbhajan Singh have come out with a request. The two senior cricketers have asked fans to be kind towards the Indian cricketers.Also Read - ENG vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain – England vs Sri Lanka, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 1 Monday

“I just wish all the supporters of India understand and are in many ways kind to the Indian team. Because when they left the Indian shores, it was on May 19th and as we sit here and speak today it is closing in on November, and every day has been pressure-filled. I do hope that you know people cut them some slack and have some empathy,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz. Also Read - #BanIPL Trends on Twitter After Virat Kohli-Led Team India Lose to New Zealand in T20 WC Super 12 Match

Harbhajan also asked fans something similar. He urged fans not to be harsh towards the cricketers. “Let’s not be harsh on our players.yes we know them for better cricket.Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results.but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning th match.they were fantastic in all departments,” tweeted Singh. Also Read - Shahid Afridi to Shoaib Akhtar; How Ex-Pakistan Players Reacted to Virat Kohli-Led Team India's Loss vs New Zealand in T20 WC Super 12 Clash

Let’s not be harsh on our players.yes we know them for better cricket.Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results.but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning th match.they were fantastic in all departments @BCCI @T20WorldCup @ICC @StarSportsIndia — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 31, 2021

It would now be extremely difficult for India to make it through to the semis. They have an outside chance. First, they need to win their remaining games with big margins and then hope New Zealand loses one of their remaining matches.