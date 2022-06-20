Bengaluru: Impressed with Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya’s comeback into the Indian set-up, head coach Rahul Dravid praised both the cricketers after the fifth and final T20I against South Africa was washed out on Sunday. Dravid went on to reckon that Karthik and Hardik – who put on a brilliant show at Rajkot helping India to a winning total – are the enforcers in the death.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan And Sanju Samson; Ashish Nehra Suggests Rishabh Pant's Alternatives For India's T20 World Cup Squad

"Karthik was picked for a specific skill – something he was done exceptionally well in the last two-three years. It is nice that his selection has been vindicated. It came together brilliantly at Rajkot, where we needed that big performance in the last five overs to make a par score. Karthik and Hardik (Pandya) batted wonderfully for us. Both Karthik and Pandya are our enforcers at the death. They can capitalise in the last five-six overs as well as anyone in the world. It is nice to see Karthik do well. It opens options for us going forward. I was telling the guys that they have to bang the doors open, not just knock. An innings like that (at Rajkot) certainly means that Karthik is banging hard," Dravid said in a press conference on Sunday.

After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start.

The curtailed match did start at 7:50PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries.

Kishan hit two sixes off Kehsav Maharaj’s opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it.