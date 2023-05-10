Home

Dinesh Karthik Health Update: RCB Coach Sanjay Bangar Says He Was Feeling Unwell And Vomitted During IPL 2023 Match

IPL 2023: The 37-year old Karthik was seen bowing and coughing as he walked off the pitch after getting out. He nearly vomited in the field.

Dinesh Karthik Health Update (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik was feeling unwell after getting out following a 17-ball 30 cameo against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Tuesday and therefore did not keep wickets during the Mumbai innings.

After the match, RCB head coach and former India batsman Sanjay Bangar said Karthik was not feeling well but still went out to bat. He said he vomited after coming back to the dugout as he was feeling sick.

“During the course of his innings, Dinesh started feeling unwell. He was a little bit dehydrated and he also vomited after he was dismissed. There is enough gap for us, maybe 3-4 days, and with medicines, he should be fine,” said Bangar in the post-match press conference.

Bangar said Karthik was an important player for them and he has a big role to play if they had to go deeper into the tournament beyond the league matches and into playoffs.

Karthik had struck a 17-ball 30 after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68) had shared a 120-run stand for the third wicket to help them post 199/6 in 20 overs.

However, their efforts went in vain as Mumbai Indians rode on a career-best 83 by Suryakumar Yadav (off 35 deliveries) and his 140-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera to overhaul the target and register a six-wicket victory.

