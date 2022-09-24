Nagpur: Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front when the team needed him the most on Friday in the second T20I versus Australia in Nagpur to keep the series alive. The game was a truncated one as play could not resume on time due to a wet outfield. Chasing 91 to win in eight overs, Rohit got started straightaway as he smashed Josh Hazlewood for a six in the mid-wicket region. After that, there was no looking back as he remained unbeaten on 46* off 20 balls to help India square the series. Following the win, Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on his captain claiming that no one plays fast bowling better than Rohit.Also Read - IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Wet Ground, Slugfest and Still Questions Galore

"Rohit Sharma played brilliantly. To play such shots against New ball, against top class new bowlers, is not easy. It shows why Rohit Sharma is such a big player in world cricket, not only Indian cricket. His ability to play fast bowling is second to none," he said at the post-match presser.

.@DineshKarthik has a special message for the fans in Nagpur following #TeamaIndia‘s win in the 2⃣nd #INDvAUS T20I. ☺️ 👏 pic.twitter.com/NFzmubLQwa — BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022

Rohit was also awarded the man of the match. At the post-match presentation, Rohit revealed why Karthik was promoted up the batting order instead of Rishabh Pant. Admitting that he is glad that Karthik finished well, Rohit said he was promoted merely because it had been a while since he (Karthik) was in the middle.

“Glad DK could finish well. Been a while since he had some time in the middle. There was this thought if we should get Rishabh in but I thought Sams is going to bowl off-cutters, so I thought let DK come in and he is playing that role anyway for us,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.