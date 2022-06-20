Bengaluru: With merely 57 runs against South Africa in the T20I series, India’s stand-in captain Rishabh Pant has flopped with the bat and hence there fingers being pointed at him. With it being the year of the T20 World Cup, Pant’s form with the bat is a concern for sure. Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra said that there are many games still to be played and there is no stamp that says Pant will surely play the World Cup. Nehra reckoned anything could happen, Pant could also get injured.Also Read - Not Ishan Kishan; Sunil Gavaskar Backs KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma as India Openers For T20 World Cup

"The question this person asked was 'can Team India play T20 cricket without Pant? Yes, Why Not. T20 World Cup is very far away. There is no stamp that says Pant will surely play the T20 World Cup. He can also get injured. But there are lot of games in between. We will have ten T20Is and then the Asia Cup," Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

Nehra also went on to suggest three alternatives for Pant.

“You have Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson. You also have Dinesh Karthik,” Nehra further said.