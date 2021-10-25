Dubai: Virat Kohli was agitated after the humiliating 10-wicket loss and that was evident during the press conference on Sunday in Dubai. A Pakistani journalist asked Kohli if he had selected the right XI for the game. The question seemed to have irked Kohli, who still maintained his composure and responded.Also Read - Ind vs Pak, T20 WC: Sunil Gavaskar's Message to Virat Kohli & Co After Loss, 'Focus on Next Few Games'

Senior India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has now reacted to it. Karthik admits he loved Kohli's reaction and adds that it is tough to maintain composure when such silly questions are asked. Karthik responded to the video posted by the official Twitter handle of the T20 World Cup 2021.

He tweeted: "Loved Virat's reaction But more importantly, so hard to maintain calm when such silly questions are being asked. After such a pressure-filled match, good on Virat to maintain his composure."

After such a pressure-filled match, good on Virat to maintain his composure. 👍 https://t.co/gVKYcLlBhl — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 25, 2021

Kohli told the journalist: “It’s a very brave question. What do you think sir? What do you think the team [should be?] I played the team I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? Will you drop Rohit Sharma? After what he did for us in the last game? Yeah? (Smiles embarrassedly) Unbelievable. If you want controversy please tell me before so I can answer accordingly.”