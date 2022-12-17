Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold IPL Remark On Cheteshwar Pujara During IND Vs BAN 1st Test

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 90 and 102 not out against Bangladesh in the ongoing first Test in Chattogram to put India in driver's seat.

Cheteshwar Pujara in action on Day 3 against Bangladesh. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik feels that Cheteshwar Pujara has moved on from the thought of participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) and is enjoying playing cricket where he wants to.

While Pujara missed on a well-deserved century in the first innings by 10 runs, the Saurashtra batter ensured he doesn’t miss on another and scored 102 not out in the second innings to help India set Bangladesh a victory target of 513 runs.

Pujara’s century came in 130 balls which is also his fastest in Test cricket and just a week before the IPL 2023 auctions in Kochi. Karthik insisted, it’s not Pujara’s cup of tea. “To be fair, I don’t think he has any keenness on playing in the IPL,” Karthik was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz.

“He has tried over a period of time, and he realises that it’s not his cup of tea. He is spending a lot of time during the summer in England, honing his skills and playing his cricket. At this stage of his life, it’s not about trying to prove a point.

“It’s about where do you enjoy playing, and where do people enjoy the fact that I bat this way. He is very well aware of those answers, and that’s not the IPL for him,” added Karthik, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The right-handed veteran enjoyed a stunning County stint earlier in the year. Playing for Sussex, Pujara scored 1094 runs in eight matches including five tons in the County Division 2 Championship. In the One-Day Cup, the Indian amassed 614 runs from eight games including three tons.

“That is going out in the summer and playing for England. He enjoys doing that. He takes his family along, and credit to him, as he has found a niche for himself there. That’s what you need to progress as a cricketer.

“When you realise there’s a battle you can’t win, you need to move on to other battle. And he has gone on to that path,” Karthik added. Meanwhile, Bangladesh need 471 runs more in the last two days to beat India in the first Test.