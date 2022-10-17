Brisbane: While there is competition for spots in India’s playing XI, it was heartwarming to see players eyeing spots for the same role guiding one another. Such an incident was seen on Sunday during India’s practice session at the Gabba in Brisbane. Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was spotted giving tips to young Rishabh Pant. It was a 20-minute-long chat the two had during the training session. The clip was posted by journalist Vimal Kumar who is in Australia to cover the T20 World Cup. Here is the YouTube video where you can see the camaraderie between the wicketkeepers.Also Read - LIVE | India vs Australia Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Focus on Mohammad Shami

Reports suggest Mohammed Shami – who is in the side as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement would get to play. It would be interesting to see how Shami goes. Both sides feature big names and hence a cracking contest is expected. Shami bowled a number of balls to Karthik in the nets yesterday.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India would like to get their act together ahead of their tournament opener against Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG.